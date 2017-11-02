Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Warns Citizens Of Ongoing Scam

Advertisement



RALEIGH COUNTY-The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Beckley Police Department are warning the public that people are still receiving calls, which is a scam.

The complaints from citizens of a scam where someone is calling people stating they are from the RCSO (Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office) and telling the victim that they owe money for missing jury duty or for civil process of some type.

The caller often leaves a message and a return number. When the victim calls the number it is answered by someone saying they are from the RCSO civil process division or they receive a voice message claiming such. The victim is usually instructed to go obtain a prepaid credit card and call the back with the card information.

They also not that sometimes they are asked to send a Western Union or some other money transfer.

Remember, the RCSO, (Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office) does not call people and ask for them to send money.

