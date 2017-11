Advertisement



COAL CITY (News Release)- The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint on Friday November 17, 2017 from 6pm until 12am (Midnight). The checkpoint will be on County Route 29 in Coal City, WV.

An alternate location for the checkpoint will be on County Route 29/2 in Sophia, WV.

This grant is funded by WV Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention.

If you drink and drive, you will go to jail !!!

Related

Comments

comments