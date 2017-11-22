Rams Sweep Battle of the Bluefield

Advertisement



Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – For a third straight season, Bluefield College basketball won both games over Bluefield State in a city rivalry Tuesday night at the Shott Gymnasium.

The men’s game featured a defensive contest in the opening minutes, with the Big Blues maintaining the lead early, but the Rams came from behind to win 92-80. Jeremiah Jenkins led Bluefield College with 19 points off the bench, while Niquan Cousins recorded a double-double with 15 points & 10 rebounds. The Big Blues’ Korey Williams led all scorers with 30 points, with Greg Purnell, Shawn Duhon, and Antonio Watkins also reaching double figures.

The Lady Rams led by eight at halftime of their matchup, increasing that lead to nine after three quarters, but the Lady Blues started the fourth quarter on a run to draw within three points multiple times. However, Bluefield College would go on to win 62-54. Danae Cox led the Lady Rams with 18 points, while Emily Hart recorded a double-double (16 points, 11 rebounds). Lyric Hampton led the Lady Blues with 18 points.

Bluefield College’s men’s team is next in action Friday against Lees-McRae, while the Lady Rams next play at Bryan College Tuesday. The Lady Blues visit Charleston Wednesday, while the Big Blues face Lees-McRae on Saturday.

