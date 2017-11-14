Ready, set, shop! Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday Shopping Guide

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Black Friday is ‘the’ big day for shoppers to make a dent in their Christmas shopping list and for store owners to keep their fingers crossed that Friday will put them in the black for the year.

Crossroads Mall will be closed on Thursday and will open bright and early at 5:00 am on Friday.

BlackFriday.com says Belk will open at 4:00 pm Thanksgiving day, be open until 1:00 am, and then reopen Friday from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm.

The Dick’s website say most stores will be open Thanksgiving day from 6:00 pm until 2:00 am and then again on Friday from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm.

JCPenny will open Thursday at 2:00 pm.

Most Walmart stores will be open all day Thanksgiving and the Black Friday deals begin at 12:01 a.m. ET on Nov. 23 on Walmart.com and in-store at 6 p.m. local time.

