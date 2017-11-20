    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement
    Home Sports Recap: WVU vs. Texas
    SportsSports News

    Recap: WVU vs. Texas

    Paloma VillicanaBy Nov 19, 2017, 19:04 pm

    10
    0
    Advertisement

    Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – The Mountaineers struggled to make plays without their starting quarterback, Will Grier, as the offense had a season-low 295 yards. West Virginia lost to Texas 28-14 making the Longhorns bowl eligible. West Virginia will play #4 Oklahoma on the road next Saturday, kickoff is set for 3:45 p.m ET

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostA Sweet Start To The Holiday Season: 19th Annual Candy Land Christmas Pageant
    Paloma Villicana

    Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives