Recap: WVU vs. Texas

Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – The Mountaineers struggled to make plays without their starting quarterback, Will Grier, as the offense had a season-low 295 yards. West Virginia lost to Texas 28-14 making the Longhorns bowl eligible. West Virginia will play #4 Oklahoma on the road next Saturday, kickoff is set for 3:45 p.m ET

