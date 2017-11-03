    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch State Regional jail suspends 5th worker after inmate escaped and headed for Mexico
    StateTop Stories

    Regional jail suspends 5th worker after inmate escaped and headed for Mexico

    Scott PickeyBy Nov 03, 2017, 12:33 pm

    3
    0
    Advertisement

    CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – The W.Va. Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority (RJA) has suspended a fifth South Central Regional Jail correctional officer without pay as it continues its internal investigation of the escape.

    In addition, the medical services provider for the regional jail system, PrimeCare, has informed RJA that it has fired an employee assigned to SCRJ as part of its own review prompted by the escape.

    The latest suspension and firing occurred late Thursday.

    RJA does not expect to comment further on its investigation or the resulting suspensions until the investigations are complete.

    Questions regarding the action by PrimeCare should be directed to the contractor.

    A separate investigation by the West Virginia State Police remains ongoing as well.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostWarehouse facilities inspected after weeklong fire
    Scott Pickey

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives