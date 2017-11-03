Regional jail suspends 5th worker after inmate escaped and headed for Mexico

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – The W.Va. Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority (RJA) has suspended a fifth South Central Regional Jail correctional officer without pay as it continues its internal investigation of the escape.

In addition, the medical services provider for the regional jail system, PrimeCare, has informed RJA that it has fired an employee assigned to SCRJ as part of its own review prompted by the escape.

The latest suspension and firing occurred late Thursday.

RJA does not expect to comment further on its investigation or the resulting suspensions until the investigations are complete.

Questions regarding the action by PrimeCare should be directed to the contractor.

A separate investigation by the West Virginia State Police remains ongoing as well.

