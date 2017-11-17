    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Rep. Jenkins Announces $213k For WV Highway Repair
    Rep. Jenkins Announces $213k For WV Highway Repair

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 16, 2017, 20:43 pm

    WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced today that the Fish and Wildlife Service in Greenbrier County is receiving nearly $213,000 in federal funds to repair roads and highways damaged by floods in June 2016.

    The $212,963 in Federal Highway Administration funds will help repair and rebuild highways and roads on federal lands in Greenbrier County.

    “This federal funding, along with previous grants, will help reconnect communities and repair damaged or destroyed roads. I will continue to work with our state and federal officials to make sure West Virginia receives the assistance we need to rebuild,” Rep. Jenkins said.

    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.
