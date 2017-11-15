Restock needed at newly opened food pantry in West Virginia

    •
    Vivian KwarmBy Nov 15, 2017, 12:53 pm

    HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University’s newly relocated food pantry is already in need of restocking.

    Marshall’s College of Health Professions says on its Twitter page that the pantry in downtown Huntington was nearly out of food just one hour into its grand opening Tuesday.

    The pantry in the Department of Dietetics building is for university faculty, staff, students and community members. It will accept both money and non-perishable food donations.

    The department’s nutrition education program director Alicia Fox has said research indicates nearly half of all college students have limited access to food.

    The pantry is open Tuesday afternoons and Thursday mornings and will have free shuttles from campus for students. The pantry was previously located in the basement of Marshall’s Memorial Student Center.

    To make a donation, contact [email protected] or [email protected]

