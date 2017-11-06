FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
“Road To Recovery” Exhibit Features Two Veterans Art Work
By Daniella HankeyNov 06, 2017, 18:33 pm
Two businesses in Raleigh County are honoring Veteran’s Day through different creative paintings and photographs.
The Beckley Art Center and Innovative Insurance Solutions teamed up to present a Veterans Art Exhibit called, “Road To Recovery.”
The exhibit showcases photographs and paintings, “Two artists are highlighted in the exhibit. One is a local photographer, Mr. Art Harvey, and he is from the Army and served during the Vietnam War. Then we have another artist, Jerry Frech, from Radford, VA. He served in the Iraq War,” said Melinda Jennings, Innovative Insurance Solutions.
The exhibit is on display at Innovative Insurance Solutions in Mt. Hope this week and is free to the public, “It’s just a very patriotic way to bring people to honor our local veterans,” said Jennings.
The exhibit is open during the week from 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. and this Saturday from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at [email protected]
