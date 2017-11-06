“Road To Recovery” Exhibit Features Two Veterans Art Work

Advertisement



Two businesses in Raleigh County are honoring Veteran’s Day through different creative paintings and photographs.

The Beckley Art Center and Innovative Insurance Solutions teamed up to present a Veterans Art Exhibit called, “Road To Recovery.”

The exhibit showcases photographs and paintings, “Two artists are highlighted in the exhibit. One is a local photographer, Mr. Art Harvey, and he is from the Army and served during the Vietnam War. Then we have another artist, Jerry Frech, from Radford, VA. He served in the Iraq War,” said Melinda Jennings, Innovative Insurance Solutions.

The exhibit is on display at Innovative Insurance Solutions in Mt. Hope this week and is free to the public, “It’s just a very patriotic way to bring people to honor our local veterans,” said Jennings.

The exhibit is open during the week from 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. and this Saturday from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

