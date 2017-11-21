    •
    Robert E. Lee portrait removed from hometown city hall

    Tyler Barker Nov 21, 2017

    ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A portrait of Robert E. Lee that hung inside the City Hall of the town where the Confederate general grew up has been removed and sent to a museum.

    The Washington Post reported on Sunday that the city of Alexandria has moved the portrait of Lee to the Lyceum, a local history museum.

    Lee moved to Alexandria at a young age and went on to command the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia. The portrait had hung on the wall of the City Council chambers for 54 years.

    Confederate symbols have been under increased scrutiny since a white supremacist killed black parishioners inside a South Carolina church in 2015. Next month, the City Council is expected to vote on what to rename its portion of Jefferson Davis Highway.

