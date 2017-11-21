Santa Claus Is Coming To The Tamarack!

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)–If you are looking for something to do on November 24th to bring in the holiday spirit, come to the Tamarack to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Santa will make his grand entrance in the morning of November 24th with photos and a breakfast event with hot cocoa, apple cider and Holiday Carolers!

Santa will be at Tamarack all day on the 24th to take pictures, greet families and listen to every one’s Christmas wish list. He will also be available on select days in December from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visiting Santa at Tamarack is free and parents are encouraged to take their own photos and enjoy the holiday season!

