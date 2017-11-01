Save the Date – Lewisburg Holiday Festival!

    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Nov 01, 2017

    LEWISBURG– The Lewisburg Holiday Festival transforms the downtown into a holiday wonderland Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19.

    This year’s event features two full days of holiday fun, including Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Ice Carving Demonstration, Free Horse Drawn Carriage Rides, Strolling Carolers, Santa Visits, Native American Gift Blanket Ceremony, Shop & Restaurant Specials, and More!  Mark your calendars and watch for details in your local paper and on FaceBook!   The Holiday Festival is free to the public and kicks off the holiday season in one of America’s Coolest Small Towns!

    For more information call 888-702-1076 or find us on FaceBook at “Lewisburg Holiday Festival”.

