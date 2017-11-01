Search continues for cause of West Virginia warehouse fire

Advertisement



PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia emergency officials say there have been no flare-ups at the site of the warehouse fire that burned for more than a week in South Parkersburg while the investigation continues to determine the cause.

The Department of Environmental Protection says the owner has provided some information about the warehouse contents but not the detailed inventory of all burned materials that the state ordered.

The 420,000-foot (130,000-meter) property is owned by Columbia, Maryland-based Intercontinental Export Import Inc., which says on its website that it buys and sells an array of recycled plastics worldwide.

The fire started Oct. 21.

The state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety says inspections of the company’s other affiliated properties so far have found some potential fire code violations but no signs of imminent danger.

Related

Comments

comments