Secretary Warner Declares the Results of the October Special Election

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner issued a proclamation yesterday that the results of the October 7th special election for a constitutional amendment allowing the issuance of road bonds are now certified (attachment).

Voters cast 122,419 ballots in the October 7th special election, with 72.85 percent of voters approving the Roads to Prosperity Amendment of 2017, and 27.15 percent voting against the amendment. Voter turnout was 10 percent of those registered to vote by the September 18th deadline.

“Thanks to quick work by county clerks and county commissions, we can now release the official results of October’s special election,” said Secretary Warner. “I’m thankful for those who took the time and effort to let their voices be heard. I am also thankful for the hard work put in by our 55 county clerks, their staff, and the poll workers who gave their time to ensure a smooth election process.”

County commissions, working as the Board of Canvassers, canvassed the results. Once canvassed, the county commissions sent copies of the certifications to the Secretary of State’s Office. The amendment provides for the improvement and construction of roads in the state by the issuance of bonds not to exceed $1.6 billion.

Proclamation of Special Election Results can be viewed here:

https://gallery.mailchimp.com/8f557e1c6ac0b5aa70dfd4c00/files/d9af9ebf-49a3-43d8-8e35-3e7bf43c73b5/SOS_Proclamation_Constitutional_Amendment.pdf

