    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Top Stories Senators Announce Water Funding
    Top Stories

    Senators Announce Water Funding

    Vivian KwarmBy Nov 10, 2017, 13:08 pm

    7
    0
    Advertisement

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s U.S. senators say two municipalities are sharing almost $27 million in loans and grants from the Department of Agriculture for improving their water and wastewater systems.

    According to Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, the town of Moorefield will get almost $16.9 million in loans and $8.35 million in grants from the USDA Office of Rural Development.

    They say the city of New Cumberland will get $1.77 million in loans and $655,000 in grants.

    Manchin says the funding will help the communities provide essential services that can spur their economies.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostAppeals court lets conviction stand in murder
    Vivian Kwarm

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives