Senators Announce Water Funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s U.S. senators say two municipalities are sharing almost $27 million in loans and grants from the Department of Agriculture for improving their water and wastewater systems.

According to Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, the town of Moorefield will get almost $16.9 million in loans and $8.35 million in grants from the USDA Office of Rural Development.

They say the city of New Cumberland will get $1.77 million in loans and $655,000 in grants.

Manchin says the funding will help the communities provide essential services that can spur their economies.

