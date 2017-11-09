    •
    Sens. Collins, Manchin lending a hand to No Labels

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 09, 2017, 09:08 am

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The bipartisan group No Labels is getting a boost from Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

    The senators were selected honorary co-chairs of the group this week.

    Former Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, who’s a national co-chairman, says the goal of No Labels is to counter “rising political extremism with an aggressive bipartisan push to solve problems.”

    Collins has talked about the need for Republican and Democratic lawmakers to work together, and says more “fanatical moderates” are needed to counter extremism.

    Collins recently announced her intention to stay in the Senate after considering running for governor. She has been ranked the most bipartisan senator for the past four years by the Lugar Center and Georgetown University.

