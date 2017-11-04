Seven Area Teams Headed to Playoffs

WOAY – Seven area high schools will represent Southern West Virginia in the football playoffs this fall.
The WVSSAC released its final rankings of 2017 on Saturday, with the dates and times for games to be determined on Sunday. The first round matchups will take place either Friday night, Saturday afternoon, or Saturday night.
In Class AA, Bluefield earned the #2 seed after being atop the rankings for each previous release, and the Beavers will host Braxton County in Round 1. James Monroe moved up to sixth, and will host Winfield in a rematch of the 6-11 game last year, which the Mavericks won. Nicholas County has the ninth seed and will travel to Liberty (Harrison). PikeView just misses out on a postseason berth, finishing 17th.
In Class A, Midland Trail earned the #3 seed, and will renew its Battle for the Bridge rivalry with Fayetteville, as the Pirates finished #14. Summers County moved up from #14 to #11, and will travel to Webster County for their first-round matchup, in another rematch from the regular season; the Bobcats won 28-22 in Week 6. Richwood earns the #15 seed and will be at South Harrison.
Full first-round playoff matchups:
Class AAA: #16 South Charleston @ #1 Huntington; #15 Morgantown @ #2 Martinsburg; #14 Spring Mills @ #3 University; #13 George Washington @ #4 Spring Valley; #12 Cabell Midland @ #5 Musselman; #11 Wheeling Park @ #6 Capital; #10 John Marshall @ #7 Parkersburg; #9 Hurricane @ #8 Hedgesville
Class AA: #16 Robert C. Byrd @ #1 Mingo Central; #15 Braxton County @ #2 Bluefield; #14 Weir @ #3 Bridgeport; #13 Keyser @ #4 Fairmont Senior; #12 Sissonville @ #5 Wayne; #11 Winfield @ #6 James Monroe; #10 Philip Barbour @ #7 Point Pleasant; #9 Nicholas County @ #8 Liberty (Harrison)
Class A: #16 Williamstown @ #1 East Hardy; #15 Richwood @ #2 South Harrison; #14 Fayetteville @ #3 Midland Trail; #13 Pocahontas County @ #4 Tug Valley; #12 Doddridge County @ #5 St. Marys; #11 Summers County @ #6 Webster County; #10 Wheeling Central @ #7 Cameron; #9 Sherman @ #8 Madonna