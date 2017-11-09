Sheetz Celebrates Veterans Day With Free Meal And Carwash

Advertisement



Altoona, PA (November 3, 2017) — Sheetz, one of America’s fastest growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains, will show its respect and gratitude for veterans and active duty military personnel on Veterans Day by offering a free meal and a free carwash.

On Saturday, November 11, Sheetz invites all veterans and all active duty military personnel to enjoy a free 6 inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 564 store locations. Sheetz stores that offer carwashes will also provide a free carwash to veterans and active duty military. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.

“Sheetz proudly supports the brave men and women who have selflessly served our country,” said Joe Sheetz, president of Sheetz. “We are thrilled to invite veterans and active duty military to join us on Veterans Day as we say thank you for their service.”

To locate your nearest Sheetz location, visit www.sheetz.com.

About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 17,500 employees and more than $5.6 billion in annual revenue. The company operates over 560 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Top 12 Best Places to Work for Women and Top 35 Best Workplaces for Millennials, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).

