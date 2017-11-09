Sheriff: Nicholas Co. man shot woman in from of a small child

Advertisement



NICHOLAS CO., WV (WOAY) – Rahsaan Strayhorn shot a woman in the leg and held a small child hostage in Nicholas County early this morning, according to Sheriff William Nunley.

The sheriff said when deputies arrived on the scene, Strayhorn resisted arrest at first, but the deputies were able to eventually get him handcuffed.

Nunley says the shooting most likely stemmed from a domestic situation.

The child wasn’t hurt and is now in Child Protective Services’ custody.

Strayhorn was taken to Central Regional Jail. The magistrate put him under a $90,000 bond.

