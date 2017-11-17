Shop Alderson On “Small Business Saturday”

Advertisement



ALDERSON (News Release)— Alderson has great small shops that are locally owned and would be delighted to have your business on “small business Saturday”, November 25.

Alderson’s Store has anchored the Alderson Historic Business District on the Monroe County side for years and has been run by succeeding generations of the family. It has a bit of everything from local books to chic clothing in gorgeous art deco surroundings.

Next door is Bridgewalk Shops, an eclectic arrangement of treasures from antiques to modern pieces. It will soon be home to Elisa’s Eatery and Cold Cuts Emporium and serving great food as well.

The gift shop at the newly restored Historic C&O Depot will be open from 11-3 and well worth a visit for the railroad fan on the Christmas list. The museum will be open as well.

The Alderson Artisans Gallery, a co-op of local artists, offers truly unique gifts for the discerning shopper at a variety of price points. They believe wonderful artistic pieces should be affordable for everyone and are offering 15% off on small business Saturday.

You may get a friendly greeting from a lively dog at Alderson’s Wolf Creek Gallery. She spends most of her time snoozing under the counter but likes to check out new people who come in to see the great wall hangings, positive sayings and other delightful small gifts. Wolf Creek calendars are available here.

A cup of hot cider with mulling spices is always offered during the holiday shopping season at the Wolf Creek Gallery. The other shops will be serving some drinks and light refreshments on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 10-4.

Mayor Travis Copenhaver said, “A recent visitor to Alderson commented on the uniqueness and variety of our stores. Our owners work hard to keep them fresh and interesting and support our local economy. Please come and support them!”

