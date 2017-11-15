Six Mountain Lions Receive MEC Honors

WOAY – The Mountain East Conference released its football awards on Tuesday, with six Concord Mountain Lions receiving honors from the league.
Three were named to the conference’s First Team; Jeremiah Johnson is a four-year First Team selection, responsible for 53 tackles, three interceptions, and two touchdowns – including the game-winner against UVa-Wise in Week 3. Garrett Lee was second in the conference in punting average, with 14 punts traveling at least 50 yards. Freshman Tywan Pearce averaged 22 yards per return, as he was named punt/kickoff returner.
Two student-athletes were named to the Second Team; offensive lineman Derek Dressler has been one of the anchors for the Mountain Lions, starting every game for the past two seasons. Linebacker Zach Malone finished second in the MEC with 106 tackles, topping the century mark for a second time in his career. In addition, tight end Jordan Bryant was named Honorable Mention, providing contributions to both the run & pass games for the Mountain Lions.