Small Business Saturday Proclamation Passed in Oak Hill

OAK HILL,WV (WOAY)- The City of Oak Hill Council members passed the Small Business Saturday proclamation at Monday night’s meeting.

“Promoting small businesses in America and to include Oak Hill and it’s to get out and support your local merchants and it’s talking about specifically Black Friday and the day after Thanksgiving where we can all go buy goods from our local merchants and support the small businesses,” said Bill Hannabass, Oak Hill City Manager.

Small Business Saturday is a national movement focused on small businesses that are the heart and soul of a city or town.

Small Business Saturday will take place November 25 to help support local businesses, restaurants and the community of Oak Hill.

Small Business Saturday will take place on Main Street in downtown Oak Hill to bring out residents for some early holiday shopping.

“In Oak Hill, you have Cafe One Ten, you have Pinheads, you have Top Knot which is the great place for coffee and gifts, so that gives you an idea of a couple of the shops. There is Bessie’s also in Oak Hill where you can shop,” said Sharon Cruikshank, Director of New River Gorge CVB and Chamber of Commerce.

The City of Oak Hill is a proud supporter of small businesses which help to supply jobs, boost the local economy and preserve neighborhoods. .

