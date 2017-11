Advertisement



The “Small Business Saturday” is set to kick off in Beckley on November 25th.

The event will be hosted by the Downtown Beckley Business Association on Saturday, November 25th.

The purpose of the event is to strengthen the economic base of the local community, by supporting small independent businesses.

There will be more than 30 pop-up shops in The Grant building on Neville Street.

It will begin at 10am and end at 4pm.

