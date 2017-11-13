Snowy Adventures, Holiday Getaways Await in Canaan Valley

Advertisement



DAVIS, W.Va. (Press Release) – The holiday season offers a variety of special events and activities in Canaan Valley. From outdoor winter festivals to the opening day of ski season there is something for all ages! Check-out what’s coming up!

Seasonal Celebrations

Kick off the season in honor of one our favorite snowy characters – Jack Frost! The entire community will come out for the 36th Annual Jack Frost Celebration on December 2 at Whitegrass Cross Country Ski Resort. The event includes trail work, great food, and a Sunday brunch with adventure tours to round out the weekend. Whitegrass will match all Jack Frost celebration funds and make a community monetary donation to the Tucker County Food Bank. The public is encouraged to bring a nonperishable goodie to donate. For more information, contact: 304-866-4114 or log on to www.whitegrass.com.

Snowy Adventures

The 45th Opening Day at Canaan Valley Ski Resort will commence on Friday, December 15. Experience a true Tucker winter at Canaan Valley Resort this year. The resort is doubling its snowmaking capacity, adding snowmaking equipment and expanding its water reserves to allow an earlier opening of many runs and trails, including the resort’s expert “Gravity” run. Additionally, the resort plans to open it tubing park and ice skating rink Thanksgiving weekend as families gather for fun outdoor activities. Call 304-866-4121 for more information, or visit http://canaanresort.com/winter.

With its peak at 4,268 feet, Timberline Resort attracts plenty of natural snow for the perfect family-oriented ski vacation. The resort offers: 41 trails, two terrain parks (including the new 750 foot terrain park added this season), is ranked one of the top four glade skiing areas in the east, and offers the highest average vertical drop south of New England. The two-mile long Salamander Run, the longest trail in the Southeast, was named Best Ski Run in the 2015 Blue Ridge Outdoors “Best of the Blue Ridge” competition. Opening day is slated for December 14 (weather dependent). For more information, call 800-Snowing or visit www.timberlineresort.com.

Whitegrass Cross Country Ski Resort will host a Snowshoe Discovery Tour on Sunday, December 17 at 1 p.m. and January 1 beginning at 10 a.m. Join Chip Chase as he shares his knowledge about the climate, forest type, and geology of the area during a natural history snowshoe walk. Participants will enjoy a short streamside jaunt that lasts about an hour and covers around a mile of easy rolling terrain. For more details, call 304-866-4114 or log on to www.whitegrass.com.

Christmas Getaway

Enjoy the holidays with a winter getaway to the mountains of West Virginia. Christmas at Canaan Valley Resort will be a hit with everyone. The resort has decked its halls with all the season’s splendor. Value season ski rates are available including a “Holiday Stay & Ski” package. To book your holiday getaway, call 304-866-4121 or visit http://canaanresort.com/winter.

Enjoy Christmas slope side! Slope side homes are available to rent along Timberline Resort’s ski trails. You’ll enjoy ski in and ski out directly from your luxury home, with a hot tub to relax in at the end of the day. To book a stay, call 800-Snowing or visit www.timberlineresort.com.

New Year’s Celebrate the arrival of 2018 at The Purple Fiddle Cafe, Brews and Stage in Thomas, W.Va. This family-friendly, non-smoking music venue and restaurant, presents professional musical performances year-round. On Sunday, December 31 The Company Stores (9 p.m.) will take to the stage. The group’s sound is a blend of southern music from Appalachia folk to Delta Blues to rock and more. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 the day of the show. To learn more, visit http://purplefiddle.com/full-schedule.

Take your first step into the New Year with a hike at Blackwater Falls State Park on January 1. Meet park naturalist, Paulita Cousin, at the Sled Run parking area to embrace the new year with a brisk wintry walk to one of West Virginia’s most spectacular views. This hike is approximately three miles round-trip. Sturdy shoes required. Dress appropriately for weather conditions. Please, carry water and a snack. To learn more, call 304-259-5216 or visit www.blackwaterfalls.com/Special.htm.

To learn more about the Tucker County CVB, visit www.canaanvalley.org.

