SOUL2SOUL THE WORLD TOUR coming to Charleston Civic Center June 1, 2018

NASHVILLE (November 7th, 2017) – Following an 80 date North American run of sold out shows, Grammy® Award winning superstars Tim McGraw & Faith Hill are showing no signs of stopping as their critically-acclaimed Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017 extends into 2018 with 25+ additional dates announced today.
American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Friday, November 10th at 10am local time through Thursday, November 16th at 10pm local time.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Nov 17, the same day McGraw & Hill’s first-ever album together The Rest of Our Life is released on Sony Music Entertainment under the Arista Nashville/McGraw Music imprint. Each ticket purchase will come with a copy of the new album.
Additionally, later that night the tour film Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul will premiere at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME, on-air, on demand and over the internet and includes live performances from their Soul2Soul tour, as well as unprecedented access to Tim and Faith with never before seen interviews and behind the scenes footage capturing their unmatched chemistry on and off the stage.
McGraw and Hill are also slated to receive the Legends of Live award at the 14th annual Billboard Touring Conference & Awards in Los Angeles on November 14.
The Soul2Soul World Tour – which is approaching 1 million in attendance on its initial trek – has consistently stunned audiences across North America with its sharp production, deep catalog of hits, and McGraw & Hill’s palpable chemistry:
“The show’s TIGHTLY EXECUTED PRODUCTION was UPSTAGED ONLY BY THE COUPLE THEMSELVES, who are UNDENIABLY AT THEIR BEST when collaborating.” – Rolling Stone
“[The tour is] ENERGETIC and SEXY… it’s clear that the pair is IN LOVE and GENUINELY ENJOYS performing together every night.” – Billboard
“Hill DOMINATED the stage with her BOMBASTIC vocals… Each brought something different to stage — McGraw’s ROCK-LACED NUMBERS provided the room with some ELECTRICITY while Hill’s stage COMMAND and PLAYFUL CROWD INTERACTIONS made the show feel PERSONAL.” – Des Moines Register
“McGraw exuded straightfoward CHARM and MUSCULAR CHARISMA…” – Birmingham News
“Hill is a STUNNING LIVE PERFORMER and her talent is simply UNDENIABLE.” – Winnipeg Free Press
“[McGraw is] a NATURAL SHOWMAN…” – Florida Times-Union
“Hill… has such STUNNING RANGE, POWER and CONTROL that you have to conclude every other female country singer is COMPETING FOR SECOND PLACE.” – The Patriot Ledger
“When Faith Hill and Tim McGraw get on a stage together, PURE CHEMISTRY becomes their genre… and the ELECTRICITY they generated could have POWERED their MEGAWATT STAGE PRODUCTION.” – Tulsa World
Based on Pollstar mid-year reports, the tour – which kicked off in April – is one the year’s biggest, ranking it #1 for Average Grossing Country Tour (North America), Average Grossing Country Tour (US), Average Grossing Country Tour (Canada), Average Grossing Country Tour (Worldwide) and Average Grossing Co-Headline Tour (US).
Full details and tour dates can be found at http://soul2soultour.com/.
# # #
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill “SOUL2SOUL THE WORLD TOUR” 2018 Dates
Check local listings for on-sale information
|Date
|City
|May 31, 2018
|Richmond, VA
|June 1, 2018
|Charleston, WV
|June 2, 2018
|Lexington, KY
|June 5, 2018
|Baltimore, MD
|June 7, 2018
|Grand Rapids, MI
|June 8, 2018
|Toledo, OH
|June 12, 2018
|Hershey, PA
|June 14, 2018
|Uniondale, NY
|June 15, 2018
|Uncasville, CT
|June 16, 2018
|Manchester, NH
|June 18, 2018
|Hamilton, ON
|June 19, 2018
|London, ON
|June 22, 2018
|Raleigh, NC
|June 23, 2018
|Duluth, GA
|June 26, 2018
|Bossier City, LA
|June 29, 2018
|Springfield, MO
|June 30, 2018
|Des Moines, IA
|July 6, 2018
|Green Bay, WI
|July 7, 2018
|Minneapolis, MN
|July 8, 2018
|Sioux Falls, SD
|July 10, 2018
|Grand Forks, ND
|July 13, 2018
|Seattle, WA
|July 14, 2018
|Eugene, OR
|July 18, 2018
|Salt Lake City, UT
|July 20, 2018
|Phoenix, AZ
|July 21, 2018
|Los Angeles, CA
|July 22, 2018
|Sacramento, CA
For more information on the tour, please visit www.Soul2SoulTour.com or visit www.TimMcGraw.com or www.FaithHill.com.
