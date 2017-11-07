SOUL2SOUL THE WORLD TOUR coming to Charleston Civic Center June 1, 2018

Advertisement



NASHVILLE (November 7th, 2017) – Following an 80 date North American run of sold out shows, Grammy® Award winning superstars Tim McGraw & Faith Hill are showing no signs of stopping as their critically-acclaimed Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017 extends into 2018 with 25+ additional dates announced today.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Friday, November 10th at 10am local time through Thursday, November 16th at 10pm local time.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Nov 17, the same day McGraw & Hill’s first-ever album together The Rest of Our Life is released on Sony Music Entertainment under the Arista Nashville/McGraw Music imprint. Each ticket purchase will come with a copy of the new album.

Additionally, later that night the tour film Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul will premiere at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME, on-air, on demand and over the internet and includes live performances from their Soul2Soul tour, as well as unprecedented access to Tim and Faith with never before seen interviews and behind the scenes footage capturing their unmatched chemistry on and off the stage.

McGraw and Hill are also slated to receive the Legends of Live award at the 14th annual Billboard Touring Conference & Awards in Los Angeles on November 14.

The Soul2Soul World Tour – which is approaching 1 million in attendance on its initial trek – has consistently stunned audiences across North America with its sharp production, deep catalog of hits, and McGraw & Hill’s palpable chemistry:

“The show’s TIGHTLY EXECUTED PRODUCTION was UPSTAGED ONLY BY THE COUPLE THEMSELVES, who are UNDENIABLY AT THEIR BEST when collaborating.” – Rolling Stone

“[The tour is] ENERGETIC and SEXY… it’s clear that the pair is IN LOVE and GENUINELY ENJOYS performing together every night.” – Billboard

“Hill DOMINATED the stage with her BOMBASTIC vocals… Each brought something different to stage — McGraw’s ROCK-LACED NUMBERS provided the room with some ELECTRICITY while Hill’s stage COMMAND and PLAYFUL CROWD INTERACTIONS made the show feel PERSONAL.” – Des Moines Register

“McGraw exuded straightfoward CHARM and MUSCULAR CHARISMA…” – Birmingham News

“Hill is a STUNNING LIVE PERFORMER and her talent is simply UNDENIABLE.” – Winnipeg Free Press

“[McGraw is] a NATURAL SHOWMAN…” – Florida Times-Union

“Hill… has such STUNNING RANGE, POWER and CONTROL that you have to conclude every other female country singer is COMPETING FOR SECOND PLACE.” – The Patriot Ledger

“When Faith Hill and Tim McGraw get on a stage together, PURE CHEMISTRY becomes their genre… and the ELECTRICITY they generated could have POWERED their MEGAWATT STAGE PRODUCTION.” – Tulsa World

Based on Pollstar mid-year reports, the tour – which kicked off in April – is one the year’s biggest, ranking it #1 for Average Grossing Country Tour (North America), Average Grossing Country Tour (US), Average Grossing Country Tour (Canada), Average Grossing Country Tour (Worldwide) and Average Grossing Co-Headline Tour (US).

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill “SOUL2SOUL THE WORLD TOUR” 2018 Dates

Check local listings for on-sale information

Date City May 31, 2018 Richmond, VA June 1, 2018 Charleston, WV June 2, 2018 Lexington, KY June 5, 2018 Baltimore, MD June 7, 2018 Grand Rapids, MI June 8, 2018 Toledo, OH June 12, 2018 Hershey, PA June 14, 2018 Uniondale, NY June 15, 2018 Uncasville, CT June 16, 2018 Manchester, NH June 18, 2018 Hamilton, ON June 19, 2018 London, ON June 22, 2018 Raleigh, NC June 23, 2018 Duluth, GA June 26, 2018 Bossier City, LA June 29, 2018 Springfield, MO June 30, 2018 Des Moines, IA July 6, 2018 Green Bay, WI July 7, 2018 Minneapolis, MN July 8, 2018 Sioux Falls, SD July 10, 2018 Grand Forks, ND July 13, 2018 Seattle, WA July 14, 2018 Eugene, OR July 18, 2018 Salt Lake City, UT July 20, 2018 Phoenix, AZ July 21, 2018 Los Angeles, CA July 22, 2018 Sacramento, CA

