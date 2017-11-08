State GOP chair resigning; May run for office in ’18

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Today, West Virginia Republican Party Chairman Conrad Lucas announces he will officially step down from his position as Chairman on January 6, 2018. A special election will be held for the remainder of Lucas’s term along with the position for National Committeeman at the Party’s winter meeting.

Lucas releases the following statement:

“Serving as Chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime. We’ve made history together over these last few election cycles and I look forward to more success for conservatives across our state and nation. I was incredibly humbled by the support I received when I first ran for Chairman and the continued support I’ve received since. The friends and memories I’ve made throughout this time will remain with me forever.

When I was first elected, I know that many were curious how someone who, at the time, was so young could manage our State Party. To at least some small degree, I’d like to think our success as a Party can showcase the strengths and abilities of people of all ages in West Virginia.

Our State Executive Committee is unmatched around the country in terms of quality and commitment to our Party and values. The staff members who I have worked with deserve the lion’s share of credit for many of the Republican Party’s accomplishments. I’d be remiss if I didn’t also mention that I met my new bride while attending a meeting of the Republican National Committee a few years ago.

My name has been mentioned as a potential candidate for public office in 2018 and, considering my plans on that front, it is time for me to move on to the next step.

I will always be here for the Republican Party and for West Virginia. And, putting my personal political plans aside, I will never miss an opportunity to say that West Virginia must unite to defeat Joe Manchin in 2018.”

Lucas informed the Steering Committee of the West Virginia Republican Party on Monday night.

When elected in May 2012, Lucas was the youngest state party chair in the country. Lucas oversaw the most successful election cycles for the Republican Party in modern history. During his tenure, Republicans in West Virginia have taken control of both chambers of the state legislature, all but one of the Board of Public Works offices and all but one of West Virginia’s federal offices. Lucas began in politics as an intern for then Congresswoman Shelley Capito in 2001, later serving on her official staff. He served previously as the Chairman of the West Virginia Young Republicans and as the WVGOP Victory Director in 2010. Lucas holds degrees from Vanderbilt, Harvard and Tulane. Lucas was named to Campaigns & Elections Magazine’s Top Influencers List and has received the Generation Huntington Award, the State Journal’s “40 Under 40” Award and the Golden Horseshoe Award. He is married to LeFlore Barbour Lucas and they reside in Huntington.

