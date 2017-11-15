State Historic Preservation to Present Training on Historic Tax Credit Program in Hinton

Advertisement



HINTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) will present a training session on the Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit program at Hinton City Hall, Second Floor, on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. The program is being hosted by the Hinton Historic Landmark Commission. The session is free and open to the public.

The training session will include a presentation on the changes to the tax credit program that were passed by the West Virginia State Legislature in October. Those changes include an increase from 10 percent to 25 percent in the Commercial Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit. Participants at the training session will learn about additional changes made to the tax credit program, new requirements for the program and an explanation of the program’s financial incentives.

“The changes to the Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit program will become effective in January 2018 and will be significant for anyone considering the use of the program in historic rehabilitation, especially for commercial applications,” said Jennifer Brennan, tax credit coordinator for the West Virginia SHPO. “We want to be certain that we share as much information as we can to help people decide if and how the program can work for them.”

For information about the training, contact Brennan at (304) 558-0240 or [email protected].

