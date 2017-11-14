    •
    State unemployment holds steady in October

    CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 5.1 percent in October 2017.

    The number of unemployed state residents increased 100 to 39,900. Total unemployment was down 6,200 over the year. The national unemployment rate decreased to 4.1 percent.

    Total nonfarm payroll employment increased 1,800 in October, with gains of 1,300 in
    the goods-producing sector and 500 in the service-providing sector.
    The goods-producing sector reported employment increases of 1,000 in construction and
    300 in manufacturing.

    Employment in mining and logging was unchanged. Within the service providing
    sector, employment increases included 700 in educational and health services, 700
    in leisure and hospitality, and 1,300 in government. Employment declines included 800 in
    trade, transportation and utilities, 100 in information, 700 in financial activities, and 600 in
    professional and business services, Employment in other services was unchanged.

    Since October 2016, total nonfarm payroll employment has increased by 3,200.
    Employment gains included 1,900 in mining and logging, 2,400 in construction, 100 in financial
    activities, 3,700 in educational and health services, and 1,500 in leisure and hospitality.
    Employment declines included 600 in manufacturing, 4,400 in trade, transportation and utilities,
    400 in information, 400 in professional and business services, 500 in other services, and 100
    in government.

    West Virginia’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in October.

