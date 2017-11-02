    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch State STUDY: No surprise, West Virginia is falling apart
    StateTop Stories

    STUDY: No surprise, West Virginia is falling apart

    Scott PickeyBy Nov 01, 2017, 21:48 pm

    45
    0
    Advertisement

    (WOAY) – A recent study by Wall Street 24/7 has some difficult numbers to swallow for the Mountain State.

    The survey ranks WV as the #3 “State that is falling apart.”

    We’re 25th as far as our roads falling apart compared to the rest of the country.

    And WV comes it at #5 for bad bridges but we are the 14th highest state as far as money spent on highways.

    The states the beat us and are in worse condition?  Rhode Island, and believe it or not, Hawaii.

    If you’d like to see how other states fared, click here.

    Photo Courtesy: Shinnston News & Harrison County Journal

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostOfficials Searching for Missing Pregnant Woman
    Scott Pickey

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives