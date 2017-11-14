Sugar Plum Fairy Tea Party In Beckley Is Just Around The Corner

Advertisement



BECKLEY (News Release)- Join the Sugar Plum Fairy and her friends on Sunday, November 26th at 2 PM for a Tea Party! Beautiful and exciting characters will greet guests, share goodies from the Land of Sweets and perform from the classic ballet, The Nutcracker! The event will be held at the Lewis Automotive Showroom.

Jerry Rose, Director of the Beckley Dance Theatre School, shares that the tea party is “an opportunity for mothers and daughters to share an afternoon of tea and fantasies; memories that last forever!”

The character tea party will feature favorites such as Clara, the Nutcracker, the Snow Queen, Dew Drop, and other amazing ballerinas from the Land of Sweets. The event is enjoyable for the children and parents.

“Four years ago we introduced the Sugar Plum Fairy Tea Party to Beckley and it was a wonderful success. We wanted to create a Nutcracker event for younger children, to introduce them to the marvels of this beautiful Christmas story. A dress up tea party turned out to be perfect,” stated volunteer coordinator, Selina Vickers.

Additionally, the event supports an important cause. The proceeds for this event go directly to the Heather Rose Zickefoose Dance Scholarship that was created to help aspiring dancers attend summer dance programs.

Guests will enjoy a variety of delicacies from the Land of Sweets – fairy cakes, candy canes, Chinese Tea, Arabian coffee, Mother Ginger’s Gingerbread cookies and more! Characters will perform and look forward to meeting and having their photographs taken with the guests. Tickets for the Tea Party are $10 and are for sale at Beckley Dance Theatre School and will be available at the door or by calling 304.640.8905.

