    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement
    Home Sports Summers County Ready for Class A Semifinals
    SportsSports News

    Summers County Ready for Class A Semifinals

    Matt DigbyBy Nov 22, 2017, 23:17 pm

    3
    0
    Advertisement

    Hinton, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Summers County head coach Chris Vicars, junior Christian Pack, and freshman Keandre Sarver as the Bobcats prepare for Saturday’s Class A semifinal at Wheeling Central Catholic.

    The team enters this stage having held their last three opponents scoreless, all on the road. They say going on the road this weekend will not intimidate them, as they’ve played more games away from Hinton in 2017.

    The winner of the Bobcats-Maroon Knights game will face St. Marys or East Hardy on December 2nd for the Class A championship.

    Comments

    comments

    Matt Digby

    Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement
    [ninja-popup ID= 31682][/ninja-popup]

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives