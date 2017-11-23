Summers County Ready for Class A Semifinals

Hinton, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Summers County head coach Chris Vicars, junior Christian Pack, and freshman Keandre Sarver as the Bobcats prepare for Saturday’s Class A semifinal at Wheeling Central Catholic.
The team enters this stage having held their last three opponents scoreless, all on the road. They say going on the road this weekend will not intimidate them, as they’ve played more games away from Hinton in 2017.
The winner of the Bobcats-Maroon Knights game will face St. Marys or East Hardy on December 2nd for the Class A championship.