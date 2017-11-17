    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement
    Home NewsWatch Local News Synthetic Fuel Plant Planned for Greenbrier County Moves Forward on Financial Planning
    Local NewsNewsWatchStateTop Stories

    Synthetic Fuel Plant Planned for Greenbrier County Moves Forward on Financial Planning

    Rachel AyersBy Nov 17, 2017, 14:20 pm

    3
    0
    Advertisement

    GREENBRIER COUNTY– The West Virginia Economic Development Authority has authorized more than $29 million in tax-exempt revenue bonds to a company planning to build a synthetic fuel plant.

    The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a reimbursement resolution and a cap allocation application were approved to PPD of WV One on Thursday. The newly formed company aims to start plant construction next year in Greenbrier County.

    PPD of WV One says the $73 million plant will convert materials such as wood waste into diesel fuel and biochar, a charcoal used in the agriculture sector to help plant growth.

    The authority has approved up to $80 million in revenue bonds for the company. Company spokesman Chris Hall says statutory limitations prevented PPD of WV One from trying to get the $80 million approved all at once.

    The company estimates 60 employees will be needed to operate the plant once construction is completed.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostFox News Poll: Moore trails Jones by 8 points in Alabama Senate race
    Rachel Ayers

    Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives