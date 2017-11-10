Tazewell County Police Need Your Help Identifying A Man For Credit Card Fraud

Advertisement



TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (News Release)- The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia needs your help identifying a man for credit card fraud.

The subject seen in the photo, a black male, is believed to be involved in multiple fraudulent credit/debit card transactions over the past week in multiple jurisdictions in southwest Virginia.

The photo of the car is believed to be a grey or silver Chrysler 300, which the suspect was seen in.

Anyone with information identifying the person or his location is asked to contact Detective Menefee at 276-988-1166.

