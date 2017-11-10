    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Tazewell County Police Need Your Help Identifying A Man For Credit Card Fraud
    CrimeWatchLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

    Tazewell County Police Need Your Help Identifying A Man For Credit Card Fraud

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 09, 2017, 19:50 pm

    4
    0
    Advertisement

    TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (News Release)- The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia needs your help identifying a man for credit card fraud.

    The subject seen in the photo, a black male, is believed to be involved in multiple fraudulent credit/debit card transactions over the past week in multiple jurisdictions in southwest Virginia.

    The photo of the car is believed to be a grey or silver Chrysler 300, which the suspect was seen in.

    Anyone with information identifying the person or his location is asked to contact Detective Menefee at 276-988-1166.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostFayetteville Theater Presents The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives