    Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office Invites Local Pators To Discuss Tragic Events

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 09, 2017, 09:39 am

    RICHLANDS, VA (News Release)- The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office wants to invite local pastors to a meeting on Friday, November, 17, to discuss tragic events that have happened recently.

    I would like to invite all of our area Pastors and Church Leaders to attend an important meeting concerning the tragic events that have occurred in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The Richlands Tabernacle, located at 2505 3rd St. in Richlands Va. will be hosting the meeting on Friday evening November 17th with food being served at 5:00pm and the meeting starting at 6:00pm.

    Members of the Sheriff’s Office would like to address some concerns over the possibility of a similar event occurring in this area and talk about how you and your congregation can be prepared. If you have any questions before the meeting please contact Sergeant Ron Holt at 276-988-1158.

    Brian Hieatt
    Sheriff of Tazewell County
    276-988-1150

