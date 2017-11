Advertisement



BRAMWELL– Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in Bramwell in Mercer County.

According to dispatchers the call came in around 1:39 PM on Wednesday. They say Bramwell, Bluewell, Montcalm, Matoaka, Greenvalley, Keystone, North Fork, Kimball, along with crews from Bluefield and Pocahontas in Virginia all responded to the scene. As of 4:30 PM they are still fighting this fire and very little details are available. Stick with Newswatch online and on air for the latest information.

