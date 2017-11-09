Tennessee authorities capture escaped inmate, 2 others still on the run

Advertisement



TENNESSEE (ABC)- One of three inmates who broke out of a Tennessee county jail Wednesday and was on the state’s most wanted list has been captured, authorities said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed that 20-year-old Dylan Ferguson was taken back into police custody Thursday morning after surrendering to law enforcement in Hartsville, Trousdale County. A family member helped coordinate the inmate’s surrender, the TBI said.

Ferguson, who faces charges including criminal homicide for a man’s death last year, was considered armed and dangerous while on the run, the TBI said.

Ferguson along with two other inmates, identified as Jeffrey Strong and Matt White, apparently escaped from the Macon County Jail, about 60 miles northeast of Nashville, by removing a speaker from the wall. The trio then crawled into the wall and used blankets to lower themselves into a maintenance room, where they kicked the door open to escape, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office told ABC News.

Ferguson was subsequently added to the TBI’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list.

“All three subjects may be traveling in a stolen, white, 1990 Ford F-250 with Tennessee tag 3B5-7V2,” the TBI said Wednesday after their escape.

Strong and White were still at large Thursday, and efforts to locate them “remained active and ongoing by several law enforcement agencies,” the TBI said in a press release announcing Ferguson’s capturing.

View image on Twitter Ferguson was one of two people arrested in August 2016 in connection with the death of Brandon Michael Fye, whose remains were found in a wooded area in Macon County, the TBI said at the time. Ferguson has not entered a plea. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 5. A public defender who represents him declined to comment. Anyone with information about the other two inmates’ whereabouts is urged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Related

Comments

comments