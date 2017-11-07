    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Texas massacre is seized on by both sides in gun debate

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 07, 2017, 15:19 pm

    3
    0
    The Texas church massacre has been seized on by both sides in the gun debate to reaffirm where they stand.

    For gun-rights supporters, it reinforces their belief that the way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. For gun-control advocates, it shows once more that it’s too easy to get a weapon in the U.S.

    President Donald Trump himself says that if not for the neighbor who fetched his own gun and shot the killer, the death toll could have been hundreds, not 26.

    But Seattle activist Stephanie Ervin says the problem of mass shootings won’t be solved by “grandmas bringing guns to church in their handbags.”

    Tyler Barker

