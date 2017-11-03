The First Ever WV Good Jobs Conference Coming To Raleigh County

BECKLEY – Strong Mountain Communities, a branch of Coalfield Development,
kicks off the WV Good Jobs Conference on November 7-8 at the Tamarack in
Beckley, WV. The goal is to nurture job creation and foster sustainable economic
development in West Virginia. It brings together top entrepreneurs, funders,
accelerators, local community leaders, and government agencies to trade ideas,
recognize leading entrepreneurs, and provide mentorship and support for new
entrepreneurs in West Virginia.
An exciting component of the conference is the final pitches and awards for the
WV Good Jobs Business Plan Competition. The finalists have a chance to win up
to $10,000 to start, grow, or save their business.
The WV Good Jobs Conference gives a “leg up” to entrepreneurs by:
1. Providing training, mentors, and resources for present and future
entrepreneurs.
2. Selecting and celebrating the winners of the Good Jobs Business Plan
competition who could walk away with $10,000 to start, grow or save their
business.
3. Promoting an environment of networking and relationships among
entrepreneurs, funders, community leaders, and government agencies.
4. Sharing ideas and success stories of economic development in Southern
West Virginia.
Strong Mountain Communities is focused on nurturing job creation and fostering
sustainable economic development and diversification in Southern West Virginia.
To make this a reality, entrepreneurs, funders, community leaders, and
government agencies must first be networked in a way that promotes
collaboration and support. While there are lots of GREAT solutions for economic
development in Southern West Virginia (people are creating them every day), few
people know about them. Strong Mountain Communities and its partners are
focused on getting the word out! Initiatives are also focused on providing present
and future entrepreneurs with training, mentors, and resources to make a bigger
economic impact in Southern WV.
For more information or to register for the conference, go to
www.strongmountaincommunities.org or visit us on
Facebook @Strong Mountain Communities.
The WV Good Jobs Conference is brought to you by a growing range of partners including:
Coalfield Development, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, TechConnect, The
Hive, WV Community Development Hub, WV Healthy Kids and Families Coalition, WV Council of
Churches, Wyoming County Economic Development Authority, WV Chamber of Commerce,
Generation WV, Natural Capital Investment Fund, US Department of Commerce, Try This West
Virginia, Fayette County Commission, WV Dept. of Agriculture, WV Dept. of Commerce, West
Virginia TechPark, WV Center on Budget and Policy, Our Children – Our Future, US Economic
Development Authority, Southern Appalachian Labor School, Strong Mountain
Communities…and YOU!