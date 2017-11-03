The First Ever WV Good Jobs Conference Coming To Raleigh County

Advertisement



BECKLEY – Strong Mountain Communities, a branch of Coalfield Development,

kicks off the WV Good Jobs Conference on November 7-8 at the Tamarack in

Beckley, WV. The goal is to nurture job creation and foster sustainable economic

development in West Virginia. It brings together top entrepreneurs, funders,

accelerators, local community leaders, and government agencies to trade ideas,

recognize leading entrepreneurs, and provide mentorship and support for new

entrepreneurs in West Virginia.

An exciting component of the conference is the final pitches and awards for the

WV Good Jobs Business Plan Competition. The finalists have a chance to win up

to $10,000 to start, grow, or save their business.

The WV Good Jobs Conference gives a “leg up” to entrepreneurs by:

1. Providing training, mentors, and resources for present and future

entrepreneurs.

2. Selecting and celebrating the winners of the Good Jobs Business Plan

competition who could walk away with $10,000 to start, grow or save their

business.

3. Promoting an environment of networking and relationships among

entrepreneurs, funders, community leaders, and government agencies.

4. Sharing ideas and success stories of economic development in Southern

West Virginia.

Strong Mountain Communities is focused on nurturing job creation and fostering

sustainable economic development and diversification in Southern West Virginia.

To make this a reality, entrepreneurs, funders, community leaders, and

government agencies must first be networked in a way that promotes

collaboration and support. While there are lots of GREAT solutions for economic

development in Southern West Virginia (people are creating them every day), few

people know about them. Strong Mountain Communities and its partners are

focused on getting the word out! Initiatives are also focused on providing present

and future entrepreneurs with training, mentors, and resources to make a bigger

economic impact in Southern WV.

For more information or to register for the conference, go to

www.strongmountaincommunities.org or visit us on

Facebook @Strong Mountain Communities.

The WV Good Jobs Conference is brought to you by a growing range of partners including:

Coalfield Development, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, TechConnect, The

Hive, WV Community Development Hub, WV Healthy Kids and Families Coalition, WV Council of

Churches, Wyoming County Economic Development Authority, WV Chamber of Commerce,

Generation WV, Natural Capital Investment Fund, US Department of Commerce, Try This West

Virginia, Fayette County Commission, WV Dept. of Agriculture, WV Dept. of Commerce, West

Virginia TechPark, WV Center on Budget and Policy, Our Children – Our Future, US Economic

Development Authority, Southern Appalachian Labor School, Strong Mountain

Communities…and YOU!

Related

Comments

comments