    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Local News The First Ever WV Good Jobs Conference Coming To Raleigh County
    Local NewsNewsWatchStateTop Stories

    The First Ever WV Good Jobs Conference Coming To Raleigh County

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 03, 2017, 15:07 pm

    4
    0
    Advertisement

    BECKLEY – Strong Mountain Communities, a branch of Coalfield Development,
    kicks off the WV Good Jobs Conference on November 7-8 at the Tamarack in
    Beckley, WV. The goal is to nurture job creation and foster sustainable economic
    development in West Virginia. It brings together top entrepreneurs, funders,
    accelerators, local community leaders, and government agencies to trade ideas,
    recognize leading entrepreneurs, and provide mentorship and support for new
    entrepreneurs in West Virginia.

    An exciting component of the conference is the final pitches and awards for the
    WV Good Jobs Business Plan Competition. The finalists have a chance to win up
    to $10,000 to start, grow, or save their business.

    The WV Good Jobs Conference gives a “leg up” to entrepreneurs by:

    1. Providing training, mentors, and resources for present and future
    entrepreneurs.

    2. Selecting and celebrating the winners of the Good Jobs Business Plan
    competition who could walk away with $10,000 to start, grow or save their
    business.

    3. Promoting an environment of networking and relationships among
    entrepreneurs, funders, community leaders, and government agencies.

    4. Sharing ideas and success stories of economic development in Southern
    West Virginia.

    Strong Mountain Communities is focused on nurturing job creation and fostering
    sustainable economic development and diversification in Southern West Virginia.
    To make this a reality, entrepreneurs, funders, community leaders, and
    government agencies must first be networked in a way that promotes
    collaboration and support. While there are lots of GREAT solutions for economic
    development in Southern West Virginia (people are creating them every day), few
    people know about them. Strong Mountain Communities and its partners are
    focused on getting the word out! Initiatives are also focused on providing present
    and future entrepreneurs with training, mentors, and resources to make a bigger
    economic impact in Southern WV.

    For more information or to register for the conference, go to
    www.strongmountaincommunities.org or visit us on
    Facebook @Strong Mountain Communities.

     

    The WV Good Jobs Conference is brought to you by a growing range of partners including:
    Coalfield Development, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, TechConnect, The
    Hive, WV Community Development Hub, WV Healthy Kids and Families Coalition, WV Council of
    Churches, Wyoming County Economic Development Authority, WV Chamber of Commerce,
    Generation WV, Natural Capital Investment Fund, US Department of Commerce, Try This West
    Virginia, Fayette County Commission, WV Dept. of Agriculture, WV Dept. of Commerce, West
    Virginia TechPark, WV Center on Budget and Policy, Our Children – Our Future, US Economic
    Development Authority, Southern Appalachian Labor School, Strong Mountain
    Communities…and YOU!

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostWest Virginians Invited to Participate in WV Family Reading Week
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives