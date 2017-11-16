    •
    The Senate Tax Cuts and Jobs Act: The impacts of jobs and incomes by state

    Scott PickeyBy Nov 16, 2017, 11:59 am

    With tax reform in the news and Thursday’s release of the Senate version of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Americans are trying to understand how changes to the tax code will affect their families. The Senate’s plan would grow the economy while simplifying the tax code and reducing marginal rates.

    Using the Tax Foundation’s Taxes and Growth (TAG) macroeconomic model, our analysis found that “the plan would significantly lower marginal tax rates and the cost of capital, which would lead to a 3.7 percent increase in GDP over the long term [and] 2.9 percent higher wages.”

    The TAG model estimates that the plan would result in the creation of roughly 925,000 new full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs, while increasing the after-tax incomes by 4.4 percent in the long run, meaning families would see an after-tax income boost of 4.4 percent by the end of the decade. The increase in family incomes is due in part from individual income tax reductions and the broader rise in productivity and wages due to economic growth. These estimates take into account all aspects of the Senate version of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, including changes to the individual and corporate tax codes.

    *Senator Capito spoke about this positive impact in a floor speech yesterday – you can watch the clip here.

    The table below illustrates the state-by-state impact of the plan for both new jobs and the boost to after-tax incomes for middle-income families.

    Source: The above income figures are increases in each state’s median income, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and our Taxes and Growth Model.
    Note: Our analysis includes corrections made to our model in November 2017, to address concerns raised by the Washington Center for Equitable Growth. Therefore, these results are not directly comparable to the House results issued on November 3, 2017.
    Estimated FTE Jobs Added Estimated Gain in After-Tax Income for Middle-Income Family
    United States Total 925,000 $2,598
    Alabama 12,640 $2,078
    Alaska 2,126 $3,332
    Arizona 17,299 $2,512
    Arkansas 7,853 $2,020
    California 105,410 $2,932
    Colorado 16,622 $3,105
    Connecticut 10,742 $3,341
    Delaware 2,897 $2,554
    District of Columbia 5,004 $3,123
    Florida 53,631 $2,252
    Georgia 28,007 $2,355
    Hawaii 4,143 $3,174
    Idaho 4,454 $2,489
    Illinois 38,465 $2,701
    Indiana 19,721 $2,468
    Iowa 10,046 $2,600
    Kansas 9,019 $2,500
    Kentucky 12,246 $1,996
    Louisiana 12,611 $1,857
    Maine 3,949 $2,238
    Maryland 17,322 $3,245
    Massachusetts 22,784 $3,180
    Michigan 27,672 $2,512
    Minnesota 18,524 $3,090
    Mississippi 7,322 $1,808
    Missouri 18,183 $2,421
    Montana 2,992 $2,511
    Nebraska 6,493 $2,612
    Nevada 8,316 $2,439
    New Hampshire 4,275 $3,355
    New Jersey 26,072 $3,013
    New Mexico 5,314 $2,132
    New York 60,108 $2,703
    North Carolina 27,763 $2,366
    North Dakota 2,782 $2,648
    Ohio 35,063 $2,375
    Oklahoma 10,566 $2,241
    Oregon 11,724 $2,602
    Pennsylvania 37,639 $2,683
    Rhode Island 3,135 $2,707
    South Carolina 13,139 $2,391
    South Dakota 2,768 $2,528
    Tennessee 18,973 $2,259
    Texas 76,949 $2,558
    Utah 9,131 $2,969
    Vermont 2,003 $2,677
    Virginia 25,062 $2,924
    Washington 20,753 $3,094
    West Virginia 4,784 $1,952
    Wisconsin 18,707 $2,632
    Wyoming 1,796 $2,544

