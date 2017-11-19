    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Thousands Without Power After High Winds Move Through Area

    Rebecca FernandezBy Nov 19, 2017, 15:19 pm

    CHARLESTON, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — As a front moved through the region Saturday night, strong winds knocked out power to thousands of people.

    Saturday night, a front moved through the area with wind gusts reaching speeds of up to 50 mph knocking out power to more than 5,000 Appalachian Power customers in West Virginia.

    According to the power company’s website, Kanawha County has the most outages with 1,707 customers without service as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

    The front that moved through the area brought a blast of cold air into the region, making matters worse for those without power.

    Sunday’s high temperature is only expected to reach about 42 degrees, with the low dipping down to about 27.

    Those high winds also knocked down a power line in Dunbar Saturday night, sparking a brush fire in the Roxalana area. With the help of heavy rain, fire crews were able to knock out that fire.

    Rebecca Fernandez

