Three area places make list of some of the best in WV to eat on Thanksgiving day

(BY: GOTOWV.com) – If the thought of cooking and carving a 10+ pound bird is terrifying to you— not to mention all of that clean-up— WV’s chefs can help make your holidays a little easier (and tastier).

Chefs around the state are fine-tuning their mountain flavor to create lavish Thanksgiving buffets, lunches and dinners.

Don’t let the stress of holiday cooking overwhelm you. Instead, enjoy an easy, world-class mountain meal with those you are thankful for.

1. Blennerhassett Hotel

Nov. 23, 2017 | 11-3 p.m.

The Blennerhassett Hotel buffet offers traditional Thanksgiving fare as well as specialties like a seafood station and extensive salad bar. The annual feast is a regional favorite, so you’ll probably want to make a reservation.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the building’s European-style décor and a storied past make it a quaint spot to share your family time. After your meal, take a drive through the picturesque Julia-Ann Square Historic District and take in some of the finest examples of Victorian architecture in the state.

2. The Greenbrier

Nov. 23, 2017 | 10-2 p.m.

Nestled in the rolling hills of the Allegheny Mountains, the sprawling grounds of The Greenbrier resort offer a Thanksgiving Day Feast full of southern hospitality. The brunch features an artisanal baked bread display, a cornucopia of seafood, low country boil and and all the traditional turkey fixins. Reservations required.

3. Tamarack

Order by Nov. 19, 2017

If you’d like to enjoy your meal from your own dining table (or in front of the football game), Tamarack offers Thanksgiving To Go. Famed Greenbrier-trained chefs will prepare a meal for up to 10 people. Dinners include a 12-14 lb turkey, cornbread stuffing, fresh cranberry relish, pies and more!

When you pick up your feast, be sure to take a stroll around the building. The Tamarack’s wide selection of West Virginia artisan-made products makes it the perfect place to get a head start on your holiday shopping!

4. Stonewall Resort

Nov. 23, 2017 | 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Celebrate the season at Stonewall Resort’s Adirondack-style lodge in the charming Stillwaters restaurant. The menu includes a seafood raw bar, farm table bounty and plethora of salads. For larger groups, private dining rooms are available. Reservations required.

5. Glade Springs Resort

Nov. 22-25, 2017

Visit for the day or take advantage of the Thanksgiving Package at Glade Springs Resort. Enjoy a Thanksgiving Day buffet of all your favorites, including roast turkey, prime rib, and a host of traditional dishes and desserts. The Thanksgiving Package includes 3-day, 2-night accommodations and daily breakfast, as well as the buffet. Reservations required.

6. Bavarian Inn

Nov. 23, 2017 | noon to 8 p.m.

The Bavarian Inn in Shepherdstown is well known for its world-class service and old-world elegance. Enjoy your Thanksgiving meal from a scenic bluff overlooking the Potomac River.

Specializing in an extensive menu of German and American dishes, the Bavarian Inn cuts no corners when it comes to Thanksgiving. Try unique entrees like Schweinebraten, Jaegerschnitzel, and Bavarian Sauerbraten alongside traditional Thanksgiving fare.

7. 1863 Grill

Nov. 23, 2017 | 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal at the 1863 Grill in Elkins, where locals love the savory entrees and warm service. A carving station with turkey, ham, roast beef and fall vegetable cannelloni with cream sauce are just a sample of the feast that awaits. Or, you can a Thanksgiving Box Meal to take home – complete with turkey or ham dinner and sides like stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and cranberry sauce.

8. Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place

Nov. 23, 2017 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Reserve a table in Morgantown for a Thanksgiving buffet sure to please the whole family! Pile up a plate of traditional tastes from the carving station (herb roasted turkey, cranberry orange jam, roasted onion gravy), plus a chef’s selection of entrees like seared atlantic salmon, and brown sugar and mustard roasted pork loin. Reservations required.

