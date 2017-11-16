Three face attempted murder charge after shots fired at Pratt cruiser

Advertisement



PRATT, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — Three people have been charged with attempted murder after multiple shots were fired Wednesday evening at a Pratt police cruiser.

Court records said Brian Cardona, Anthony Francis and Armando Castillo face that charge and also have been charged with wanton endangerment.

Montgomery Police Chief, Paris Workman said a car with an Illinois license plate was stopped for speeding in Pratt about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, but the car took off and when police chased after it along Route 61. Ten to 15 shots were fired from inside the car at the police cruiser until the car crashed in Montgomery.

After the crash, the first suspect was caught. Workman said the second two tried to get away in a john boat, but they became scared when they got out in the river and came back and were quickly caught by police.

Francis and Castillo are each currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 property/surety bond. No information was listed about Cardona on the West Virginia Regional Jail’s website.

