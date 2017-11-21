Three Fires Break Out In Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY (WOAY)- Three fires broke out in Fayette County early this morning as crews rushed to the scenes.
One structure fire started in Boomer at around 6:12am, which led to another structure fire. No word on what caused the fires but no one was injured.
A third fire broke out in Dixie on Rock Camp Road. A camper was caught on fire at around 6:45.
Gauley Bridge Fire, Gauley River Fire and Cedar Grove Fire Departments are still on the scene.
Dispatch tells WOAY no injuries have been reported with any of the fires.