    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Fayette Co. NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

    Three Fires Break Out In Fayette County

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 21, 2017, 08:12 am

    FAYETTE COUNTY (WOAY)- Three fires broke out in Fayette County early this morning as crews rushed to the scenes.

    One structure fire started in Boomer at around 6:12am, which led to another structure fire. No word on what caused the fires but no one was injured.

    A third fire broke out in Dixie on Rock Camp Road. A camper was caught on fire at around 6:45.

    Gauley Bridge Fire, Gauley River Fire and Cedar Grove Fire Departments are still on the scene.

    Dispatch tells WOAY no injuries have been reported with any of the fires.

