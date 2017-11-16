    •
    Three suspects taken into custody after shots fired at Pratt police cruiser

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 15, 2017, 20:07 pm

    PRATT, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — Three people have been taken into custody after multiple shots were fired at a Pratt police cruiser Wednesday evening.

    A pursuit started in Pratt about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. The driver took off, with two people in the vehicle, and shots were fired at the cruiser.

    Sgt. Brian Humphreys,  spokesman for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, said Pratt police were trying to make a traffic stop when the driver of the vehicle fired about 10 shots toward the Pratt cruiser.

    The vehicle was found in Montgomery at a laundromat. No one was in the vehicle.

    One suspect was taken into custody at about 5:30 p.m. and the other two were arrested after trying to escape in a boat.

    Tyler Barker

