Thugs beat Wytheville man and kill his horse

WYTHEVILLE, VA (WOAY) – A Wytheville man says he was jumped by two men, beaten up, and that one of the men shot and killed his horse, Cherokee.

It happened at the Thomas Cherokee Farm and Equine Rescue, according to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

Roger “James” Thomas said he was in the house when he heard a shot.

“They killed my horse and beat me,” Thomas said. “I was in the house. I heard a shot and went and followed them. Then they jumped me. One held me, another one beat me. I had to go to the hospital. They bruised my face pretty good. There wasn’t anything fractured, that was good.”

Thomas says Cherokee, was worth around $40,000.

Photo Courtesy: Bluefield Daily Telegraph

