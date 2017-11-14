Tolls aren’t enough; WV Turnpike looking for corporate sponsors

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority today announced plans to launch a corporate sponsor program for the WV Turnpike, an 88-mile toll road that stretches from the capitol city of Charleston to the Route 460 Interchange at Milepost 9 near Princeton, WV. The Turnpike is a primary interstate highway serving I-77 traffic north/south and I-64 east/west.

Greg Barr, General Manager, said, “Transportation-related corporate sponsorships have proven to be a creative way to generate revenue to offset operating costs and for road improvements and maintenance, while at the same time enhancing service to the traveling motorist.”

Barr continued, “Our program started by taking inventory of the Turnpike’s marketable assets, which include the Courtesy Patrol, selective signage options, the Turnpike website, rest areas and travel plazas with free Wi-Fi service and other motorist engagement opportunities. Our goal is to publish a Request for Proposals (RFP) by the end of the year inviting national brands to submit proposals for sponsoring our marketable assets, either in total or segmented by type.”

Key Facts & Statistics:

The Turnpike has 38 toll booth lanes operating 24/7/365, accommodating both cash and E-ZPass, which last fiscal year totaled over 37 million transactions.

Traveler mileage, including both passenger and commercial vehicles, totaled over 1 billion miles during the last fiscal year.

Convenience venues for motorists include a Welcome Center/Rest Area at the southern end of the Turnpike, three Travel Plazas with fuel and food services, a new Rest Area reopened in July and Tamarack, a destination Tourist attraction featuring crafts made by hundreds of juried artisans and Appalachian inspired cuisine prepared by Tamarack chefs in the Taste of West Virginia market-style restaurant. The venues had over 5.3 million visitors last year.

The Courtesy Patrol operates in three separate zones on the WV Turnpike, 24/7/365, each with a designated vehicle. The Patrol serves over 9,000 motorists a year, in addition to providing traffic control and assisting the West Virginia State Police who also perform motorist assists and respond to accidents.

PHOTO COURTESY: WV METRONEWS

Related

Comments

comments