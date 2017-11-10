There’s plenty to do in WV, but tourism leaders agree, not enough people know

Advertisement



WINTERPLACE, WV (WOAY) – Whether its skiing, white water rafting or hiking, West Virginia is the adventure seeker’s dream state.

However, unfortunately, our tourism numbers don’t show that.

“Cause we’re not telling the story! We need the investment in our marketing budget to tell the story about West Virginia. About why it’s a wonderful state, why its a great place to come not only for a day but for a week… maybe for a lifetime,” Terry Pfeiffer, the President of Winterplace Ski Resort, told us.

Representative Evan Jenkins held a round-table discussion at Winterplace Ski Resort on Friday, with our tourism leaders, to discuss what problems our tourism industry is having, and to help find a way to attract more people to the mountain state.

“What we need to do as an industry is figure out how to all come together and to find one message that we can share internationally,” said Lizzie Watts, the Superintendent for New River Gorge.

The tourism industry began doing that this summer by hosting a social media campaign which encourages people to post pictures throughout West Virginia with the hashtag #AlmostHeaven.

As the efforts to get the word out continue, more and more people will hopefully come visit the state.

“If we can fill the existing flights, we’ll get more flights,” Bradley Wartella, the Chairman for the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, explained.

In time, everyone will know what it feels like to visit almost heaven!

