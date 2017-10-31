    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Tourism will ask for $15M increase in advertising budget from lawmakers

    Scott PickeyBy Oct 31, 2017, 09:00 am

    CHESTER, WV (BY:JEFF JENKINS, WV METRONEWS) — State Commissioner of Tourism Chelsea Ruby told industry leaders Monday that she’ll ask the state legislature to increase the Division of Tourism’s budget by $15 million next budget year.

    Ruby spoke at the 2017 Governor’s Conference on Tourism taking place at the Mountaineer Casino and Racetrack in Chester.

    Tourism’s current advertising budget is around $6 million. Ruby said that needs to more than double if West Virginia is going to have a significant impact.

    “In order to put us on a national stage where we think we belong we would need about an additional $15 million—so that’s what our hope is and that’s what we’re going to be going to the legislature for and asking for in this next session,” Ruby told MetroNews affiliate WMOV Radio, which is attending the conference.

    Scott Pickey

