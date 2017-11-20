    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement
    Home NewsWatch Beckley News Toy For Tots Receive $5,000 Donation From Little General Stores
    Beckley NewsLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

    Toy For Tots Receive $5,000 Donation From Little General Stores

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 20, 2017, 15:07 pm

    9
    0
    Advertisement

    Beckley, WV​- Little General Stores will award Toys for Tots of Southern West Virginia a monetary
    donation in the amount of $5,000 in the 2017 Toys for Tots drive.

    “We enjoy helping kids,” commented Greg Darby, President of Little General Stores. “This
    donation is to insure that needy boys and girls in Southern West Virginia have a bright Christmas with a
    new toy from Toys for Tots. We are pleased to offer encouragement and hope to these youngsters in
    Southern West Virginia with this donation.”

    Little General Stores have been a huge supporter of Toys for Tots over the years.

    Toys for Tots is a non-profit foundation with over 800 local community organizations across the
    United States. The Toys for Tots mission is to provide underprivileged children with a new unwrapped
    toy at Christmas. Toys for Tots was founded by The Marine Corps in 1947.

    Toys for Tots in Beckley, WV is a non-profit local community organization of the Marine Corps
    Toys for Tots Foundation and serves Raleigh, Fayette, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Mingo, Wyoming, and
    Webster Counties. All donations stay in our local communities. In 2016, Toys for Tots in Beckley
    distributed over 14,600 toys to deserving boys and girls in the counties we serve.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostBluefield Announces Holiday of Lights Closure Date
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.
    Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives