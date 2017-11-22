Traffic Alert: DOT Announces Bridge Construction

Advertisement



TAZEWELL, VA- Virginia DOT announces bridge construction on Route 61.

Route 61 bridge: A project to reconstruct the Route 61 bridge along East Riverside Drive over Clinch River, in the town of Tazewell in Tazewell County, is underway. Due to the installation of a water line across the bridge, Route 61 will be closed adjacent to the Farm Bureau at the bridge Tuesday and Wednesday nights (November 28 and 29), from 4 p.m. until 7 a.m. each night. Motorists should use caution in this area and plan alternate routes while water line installation work is underway.

(Completion: August 2018)

